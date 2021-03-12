94-year-old fisherman reported missing after abandoned boat found off Galveston coast

U.S. Coast Guard says Frank Marinic set sail almost a week ago. He was supposed to return home Saturday, according to friends.

GALVESTON, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 94-year-old fisherman after his boat was found with no one on board nearly 90 miles off the Galveston coast, according to officials.

Frank Marinic told friends he would be back Saturday after setting sail on Nov. 30. He was riding his white fishing vessel, Mar Boa.

When he didn't return as planned, a friend reached out to the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston. They issued an urgent broadcast and launched aircrews to find Marinit.

His boat was soon found near Claypile Bank, but Marinic was nowhere in sight.

The Coast Guard is searching for a 94-year-old man who was reported missing 90 miles offshore southeast of Galveston, Texas.



If anyone has any information that may help the search, contact the Coast Guard at 281-464-4851.



Read more here: https://t.co/DeTEgNgpsD — USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) December 5, 2021

The Coast Guard continues to search for him.