Two young girls missing from Robstown

The girls have been missing for more than a day.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Police Department is asking for the community's help in location two young girls who have been missing for more than a day.

Robstown Police shared a post from the mother of J'Lynn and Jewlee. She said the two girls do not have their cell phones and one of the girls could be carrying a yellow SpongeBob back pack with Black straps. Jewlee is believed to be carrying a tri colored guinea pig, the mother wrote.

If you have any information regarding where the girls may be, you're asked to call the Robstown Police Department at (361) 387-3531.

Please contact our department if anyone knows the whereabouts of these two young girls. Posted by Robstown Police Department on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.