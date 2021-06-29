x
Two young girls missing from Robstown

The girls have been missing for more than a day.
Credit: Robstown PD

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Police Department is asking for the community's help in location two young girls who have been missing for more than a day.

Robstown Police shared a post from the mother of J'Lynn and Jewlee. She said the two girls do not have their cell phones and one of the girls could be carrying a yellow SpongeBob back pack with Black straps. Jewlee is believed to be carrying a tri colored guinea pig, the mother wrote.

If you have any information regarding where the girls may be, you're asked to call the Robstown Police Department at (361) 387-3531.

Please contact our department if anyone knows the whereabouts of these two young girls.

Posted by Robstown Police Department on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

