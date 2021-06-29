Two young girls missing from Robstown

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Police Department is asking for the community's help in location two young girls who have been missing for more than a day.
Robstown Police shared a post from the mother of J'Lynn and Jewlee. She said the two girls do not have their cell phones and one of the girls could be carrying a yellow SpongeBob back pack with Black straps. Jewlee is believed to be carrying a tri colored guinea pig, the mother wrote.
If you have any information regarding where the girls may be, you're asked to call the Robstown Police Department at (361) 387-3531.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi PD: Officer shoots man during struggle after alleged catalytic converter theft attempt
- Lucky fisherman reels in two tagged red fishes as part of the CCA tournament
- No fireworks allowed, but you might see some light shows courtesy of bioluminescence at Padre Island National Seashore
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.