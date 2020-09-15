Missing Corpus Christi teen, Hijinio Alaniz, found safe

Have you seen 15-year-old Hijinio Alaniz?

Police say the teen was last seen at 4:45am at his home. A family member reported seeing him letting a family pet outside at that time, however, when they went to check on him 20 minutes later, he was nowhere to be found.

Hijinio is approximately 5’7’ tall weighing 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with grey pajamas. His hair is slightly longer than what is portrayed in the pictures. Police have not disclosed the address or cross streets of where he was last seen.