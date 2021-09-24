Missing: Juan Sanchez, 28, last seen in Hebbronville

Sanchez was last seen in black basketball shorts, an orange t-shirt and brown Nike shoes. His family is concerned for his safety due to medical history.

HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — Police need the public's help to find a missing man out of Jim Hogg County.

Juan Sanchez, 28, was last seen in Hebbronville on Monday night, authorities said.

Sanchez was last seen in black basketball shorts, an orange t-shirt and brown Nike shoes. His family is concerned for his safety due to medical history.

If you see Sanchez, call 911.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.