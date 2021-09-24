Missing: Juan Sanchez, 28, last seen in Hebbronville

HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — Police need the public's help to find a missing man out of Jim Hogg County.
Juan Sanchez, 28, was last seen in Hebbronville on Monday night, authorities said.
Sanchez was last seen in black basketball shorts, an orange t-shirt and brown Nike shoes. His family is concerned for his safety due to medical history.
If you see Sanchez, call 911.
