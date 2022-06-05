'It's a small miracle that she's alive' | Missing Katy woman found alive with her dog in park, officials say

Sherry Noppe was found at 3 a.m. Friday by searchers who were alerted by the sound of her dog Max barking in the woods, Harris County Pct. 5 Constable Ted Heap said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sherry Noppe, the woman missing since Tuesday along with her dog, was found alive by searchers early Friday morning in George Bush Park, according to Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap.

Noppe was found at 3 a.m. by a group of volunteers who were alerted by the sound of her dog, Max, barking in the woods, Heap said.

Noppe was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Katy to be evaluated. Officials said she was a little shaken up and had cuts and bruises but should make a speedy recovery.

"She's doing surprisingly well for how long she's been out there and the conditions that we were expecting," daughter Courtney said. "The heat. The rain. We're very grateful."

A friend of the family is calling it a miracle and said Max the dog is a hero for helping signal searchers with his barking.

"With Max, that dog had no leash, no collar, and stayed by her side for three days," Noppe's son, Justin said. "And that just shows you the loyalty the dog has."

Deputies and Texas EquuSearch have been searching the 2,700-acre park on ATVs and on foot since earlier this week.

Noppe was last seen early Tuesday afternoon walking her dog, Max, a black Labrador, near her Parkland Village neighborhood in Katy, which backs up to George Bush Park.

After two days, searchers continued looking into the night as storms rolled through the area Thursday night. A small group of volunteers who are friends with Noppe's children were able to find her thanks to Max's barking, her children said.

"I'm grateful for them not giving up, for pushing on," daughter Courtney said. "They really were committed."

Her children believe Sherry Noppe remained in the same location for a lengthy period of time, which was approximately 50 to 100 yards in the woods off a trail in the park.

As for Max the dog, he was being evaluated at a veterinarian and was due for a bath. While Max is special for his loyalty to Noppe during the days she was missing, he had a deeper connection to her children.

"Max was our brother's dog, he passed away two years ago," Justin said. "He's the last thing that we really have of him. To get them both back is a silver lining."

Her children also added their gratitude for the Katy community for their efforts to find their mother.

"It was like it was everyone's mother, not just our mother," son Justin said. "It touches everyone deeply."

Tips about possible sightings had poured in over the last few days.

“We’ve had two sightings that are more credible than others, we’ve had about 200 non-credible sightings," Jake Stovall with Gulf Search & Rescue said earlier this week.

A Facebook page called Find Sherry had thousands of members. One post included a photo of a chair, a dog bowl and bottle of water with Noppe's name on it that someone left on a trail.

Noppe was recently diagnosed with dementia but despite her memory loss, was said to be very familiar with the park's trails.

