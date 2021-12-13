MISSING: Law enforcement searching for 11-year-old girl in Bee County

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Bee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a child that has gone missing.
Sophia Aguilar, 11, was last seen in the Windridge Subdivision off of FM 351 in Bee County, officials said.
Several agencies have been called in to assist with the search, including the Coast Guard.
Sophia was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black long sleeve undershirt, and possible a yellow polo shirt and grey hoodie, according to a post from Bee County Office of Emergency Management.
No other information was given at this time.
If you spot her or know her whereabouts please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (361) 362-3223.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Jury awards family of drunk driving victims more than $301 billion after suspect was overserved at Corpus Christi bar
- 'Crime Stoppers tip' leads to seizure of 24 marijuana plants, two arrested
- Operation Heat Help: Qualified residents can get up to $100 credit a month on natural gas bill this winter
- Texas A&M University-Kingsville professor explains redistricting lawsuit filed against Texas
- Woman arrested after pulling gun, threatening to shoot others over parking spot, police say