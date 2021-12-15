Texas Rangers searching for Fulton man last seen in July

Jesse Ellis Goodman, 41, was last seen in the early morning hours of July 7, 2021 in Fulton.

FULTON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers are looking for help to find a man missing out of Fulton.

Jesse Ellis Goodman, 41, is 6'2", 225 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the early morning hours of July 7, 2021 in Fulton.

If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Jesse Ellis Goodman, please contact the Texas Rangers at 361-696-6571, or the Fulton Police Department at 361-729-5533.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.