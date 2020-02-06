CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Investigators are asking the public for help in finding 20-year-old Christina Duran.

Duran was reported missing on Friday, May 29.

She is described as 5'1" tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call CCPD at (361) 886-2600.

