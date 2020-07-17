Missing Person: 21-year-old Benjamin Resendez has been missing since July 4

Resendez's family said he was last seen on County Road 624 and 666 near Bluntzer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The family of Benjamin Resendez is asking the public for help in finding the 21-year old man.

They said he was last seen on July 4 at County Road 624 and 666 near Bluntzer.

He's 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. The family said it's not like him to just disappear like this. They said they're not going to stop looking for him.

"It's not like him to be away from us this long and we're just hoping for the best and trying not to think negative," cousin Alexis Salinas said. "We just need a lot of manpower: boats, canoes, kayaks, everything that could help us search for him."

"When Benjamin didn't call the second day, I told my daughter, third day, something's wrong," grandma Norma Resendez said. "Benjamin never goes without calling me. Never, never never."

If you have any information that could help, call the Nueces County Sheriff's Office at (361) 887-2222.

