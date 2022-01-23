Missing person in Aransas County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aransas County Crime Stoppers are working with the Texas Rangers to locate a missing person. They're reaching out for any information.
Jesse Ellis Goodman, 40-years old, is a 6-foot 2-inch tall man weighing 225 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the early morning hours of July 10th 2021 in Fulton, Texas. He is a Fulton, Texas resident.
If you have any information pertaining to the whereabout of Jesse Ellis Goodman, please contact Aransas County Crime Stoppers ANONYMOUSLY through www.P3Tips.com, or call the Texas Rangers at (361) 696-6571 or the Fulton Police Department at (361)-729-5533.
Aransas County Crime Stopper in conjunction with the family of Jesse Ellis Goodman is offering a reward of $2500 for any valid information that progresses the investigation.
Reporting is anonymous and rewards are provided completely anonymous through a process to protect the identity of those providing information.
