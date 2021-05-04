Man missing from Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Investigators would like help from the public to locate a missing man.
Eddie Deleon was reported missing by his family on April 30, 2021. He was last seen on the 2300 block of Airline.
Eddie is described as a 50-year-old male who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Eddie has a portrait tattoo on his forearm.
If you have any information that may assist Investigators or know the whereabouts of Eddie Deleon, please call Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling (361) 886-2840 or by calling (361) 886-2600.
