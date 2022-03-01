Corpus Christi PD asks for help in finding missing person Ivie Gutierrez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you seen Ivie Gutierrez? The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking the public for help to find him.
Ivie was reported missing on February 22, 2022 by family members, officials with the CCPD said. Ivie was last heard from on December 20, 2021. He is known to frequent the Flour Bluff area as well as the Leopard St. area.
Ivie is described as a 27-year-old male who stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information that may assist Investigators or know the whereabouts of Ivie Gutierrez, please call Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling (361) 886-2840 or by calling (361) 886-2600.
