ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department is asking for help in finding 57-year-old Norman Yardley. Police say he is believed to have Parkinson's disease.

Yardley was last seen in the 700 block of S 8th St around 2 p.m. today in Aransas Pass, according to police.



Police say he is wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and brown work boots. You might have seen him around town up and down S Commercial or on Wheeler, police say.



If you have any information, call police at (361) 758-5224.