MISSING: Police ask for help in finding Corpus Christi woman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Investigators need help to locate a missing person.



Jennifer Martinez, 51, was reported missing on December 14, 2021 by family members, officials said. Jennifer was last heard from on December 7, 2021. Jennifer is known to frequent the North Beach area as well as the Staples and Leopard area.



Officials said Jennifer stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.



If you have any information that may assist Investigators or know the whereabouts of Jennifer Martinez, please call Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling (361) 886-2840 or by calling (361) 886-2600.

