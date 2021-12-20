MISSING: Police ask for help in finding Corpus Christi woman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Investigators need help to locate a missing person.
Jennifer Martinez, 51, was reported missing on December 14, 2021 by family members, officials said. Jennifer was last heard from on December 7, 2021. Jennifer is known to frequent the North Beach area as well as the Staples and Leopard area.
Officials said Jennifer stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information that may assist Investigators or know the whereabouts of Jennifer Martinez, please call Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling (361) 886-2840 or by calling (361) 886-2600.
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- 2 Woodsboro teens indicted in racist Halloween attack
- 'Several students' on staircase when it collapsed at Menger Elementary, school officials say
- Beeville teacher goes viral for holiday hairstyle
- New Amazon facility set to bring economic boom to the Coastal Bend
- Police still looking for answers in this decades old homicide case
- Texas high school coaching legend Phil Danaher retires as all-time wins leader
- 'Selena' movie included in annual list of 25 most influential motion pictures, inducted into National Film Registry