UPDATE: Missing San Antonio teen found safe after disappearing on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: Esparanza Marie Lopez was found safe on Sunday night after going missing Saturday morning.
Original story:
Police are looking for 19-year-old Esparanza Marie Lopez after she disappeared on Saturday morning.
Her family is worried, saying "Hopie" told her brother she was going to get breakfast around 7 a.m. on September 26, but never returned. They say she left each of them a letter, and they're worried about her safety.
She was last seen on the 900 block of Poinsettia, near the AT&T Center on San Antonio's east side.
She is described as 4'10" and 95 pounds with long, straight, dark brown hair, brown eyes. They say she wears glasses and has braces.
Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police at 210-207-7660.