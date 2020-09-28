UPDATE: Missing San Antonio teen found safe after disappearing on Saturday

19-year-old Esparanza Marie Lopez, aka "Hopie" vanished early on September 26 after telling her brother she was leaving for breakfast.

SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: Esparanza Marie Lopez was found safe on Sunday night after going missing Saturday morning.

Original story:

Police are looking for 19-year-old Esparanza Marie Lopez after she disappeared on Saturday morning.

Her family is worried, saying "Hopie" told her brother she was going to get breakfast around 7 a.m. on September 26, but never returned. They say she left each of them a letter, and they're worried about her safety.

She was last seen on the 900 block of Poinsettia, near the AT&T Center on San Antonio's east side.

She is described as 4'10" and 95 pounds with long, straight, dark brown hair, brown eyes. They say she wears glasses and has braces.