Search ongoing for missing swimmer in Port Aransas

It was shortly after 12 p.m. when rescue crews began looking for the swimmer.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Rescue crews with the Nueces County Emergency Service District #2 are currently assisting the Port Aransas Fire Department with a search for a missing swimmer.

It was shortly after 12 p.m. when the ESD #2 posted to their Facebook page that a swimmer was missing in the water in Port Aransas near mile marker 12.

Details are limited. Stick with 3News as we learn more.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.