Search ongoing for missing swimmer in Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Rescue crews with the Nueces County Emergency Service District #2 are currently assisting the Port Aransas Fire Department with a search for a missing swimmer.

It was shortly after 12 p.m. when the ESD #2 posted to their Facebook page that a swimmer was missing in the water in Port Aransas near mile marker 12.

Details are limited. Stick with 3News as we learn more. 

