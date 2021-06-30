Search ongoing for missing swimmer in Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Rescue crews with the Nueces County Emergency Service District #2 are currently assisting the Port Aransas Fire Department with a search for a missing swimmer.
It was shortly after 12 p.m. when the ESD #2 posted to their Facebook page that a swimmer was missing in the water in Port Aransas near mile marker 12.
Details are limited. Stick with 3News as we learn more.
