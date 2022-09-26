Search for missing Alvin ISD teacher continues after car found in New Orleans

Michelle Reynolds has not been seen since Thursday, but her car has been located in New Orleans, according to her husband.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALVIN, Texas — The search for a missing Alvin ISD teacher is ongoing after her car was found in New Orleans, according to her husband.

Michelle Reynolds, 48, a teacher at Fairview Junior High, has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon. Her husband said that was the last time she was seen.

Alvin ISD confirmed Reynolds is a district employee. Her husband said his wife has been teaching sixth-grade language arts for eight years. He told KHOU 11 that they have three children together and that he's in New Orleans looking for her.

The school district released the following statement Monday:

"The safety and security of our students and staff is the utmost importance to Alvin ISD.

"We were made aware that one of our employees, Michelle Reynolds, has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon. Alvin ISD has reached out to the Reynolds family and has been assisting the family during this difficult time.

"If you have any information, please contact the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office."

Reynolds is 5 feet 10 inches tall and described as having a thin build.

KHOU 11 reached out to the New Orleans Police Department, but they had no information on Reynolds' disappearance.