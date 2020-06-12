Missing Teen from Corpus Christi last seen in the Kerrville area

Mackenzie's mother said she went missing the day after Thanksgiving from 3767 Brandywine Court.

TEXAS, USA — The family of Mackenzie Marie Lopez is asking for the community's help in finding the 16-year-old.

Mackenzie's mother said she went missing the day after Thanksgiving from 3767 Brandywine Court in Corpus Christi.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released details on the teen who was last seen on November 27 in the Kerrville area.

Description:

Height: 5' 8"

Eye Color: Brown

Race: Hispanic

Weight: 150 lbs

Hair Color: Green

Sex: Female

"Mackenzie if you're seeing this, please come home or call me let me know you're OK, we are so worried about you," her mom said.

If you have any information, please contact the Missing Persons Clearinghouse

Texas Department of Public Safety at (512) 424-5074.

