MISSING: Teen believed to be in immediate danger last seen in Spring, Texas EquuSearch says

Help find them. Authorities need your help to find this missing person who was last seen Feb. 26 in Spring.

SPRING, Texas — Authorities need your help finding a teenager who was last seen Feb. 26 in Spring.

Tyler Shahnarad, 17, is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Shahnarad was last seen wearing a bright green or yellow jacket with black sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

Texas EquuSearch said Shahnarad is believed to be in immediate danger.

If you have any information on Shahnarad's whereabouts, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 755-7427 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.



FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

SEE ALSO: Houston Missing Persons Day on Saturday keeps cold cases alive

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.