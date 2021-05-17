Missing teen from Ingleside last seen in Aransas Pass

INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department announced that 14-year-old Kailee Hennigan is missing from Ingleside. She is described as a 5’4 female, weighing around 140 pounds.
Police say she was last seen on Longoria Rd. in Aransas Pass on May 16. Officials said she may be wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, white vans and carrying a black backpack.
