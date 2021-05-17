Missing teen from Ingleside last seen in Aransas Pass

Police say 14-year-old Kailee Hennigan was last seen on Longoria Rd. in Aransas Pass on May 16.

INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department announced that 14-year-old Kailee Hennigan is missing from Ingleside. She is described as a 5’4 female, weighing around 140 pounds.

Police say she was last seen on Longoria Rd. in Aransas Pass on May 16. Officials said she may be wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, white vans and carrying a black backpack.

Missing Juvenile: Kailee Hennigan, 14 year old Female, 5’4, 140lbs. Last seen on Longoria Rd., Aransas Pass, Texas on... Posted by Ingleside Police Department on Monday, May 17, 2021

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.