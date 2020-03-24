NUECES COUNTY, Texas — According to the Ingleside Police Department, Landon Chase Kutil (14) and Karina Yolanda Mireles (13) were last seen at the their homes during the late evening/early morning hours of 3/22/2020 - 3/23/2020. Ingleside PD's investigation leads them to believe they may be together.



Karina is approximately 5'2" and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and light grey yoga pants.



Landon is approximately 6'1" and weighs approximately 156 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is possibly wearing shorts, no shirt, dark blue tennis shoes.

If you have seen either or both of these children, please call the Ingleside Police Department at 361-776-2531, or if in another city--please call your local Police Department.



Please note that under Texas Law, it is a Class A Misdemeanor to knowingly harbor a child that is voluntarily absent from the child's home without the consent of the child's parent or guardian.

