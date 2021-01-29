Texas A&M-Galveston student found dead, another missing in unrelated incidents, school says

A search for the missing student resumed in Galveston County on Friday morning, reports KHOU 11's Michelle Choi.

GALVESTON, Texas — There are many unanswered questions Friday morning in the search for a missing Texas A&M-Galveston student, but school officials have confirmed the disappearance is unrelated to the recent death of another student.

>> Galveston police and the school have scheduled a 3 p.m. press conference and will provide more information at that time; check back for updates

The missing student is reportedly a member of the Corps of Cadets and was last seen Wednesday afternoon, although authorities have not yet officially released their name or photo.

The school and fellow students realized the individual was missing when he didn’t show up for formation or roll call.

A search and rescue team was assembled, which included help from the U.S. Coast Guard, campus police and both Galveston and Texas City police. Crews searched all of Thursday for the student into the evening, but the Coast Guard suspended their search around 10:30 p.m.

One student familiar with the situation wrote online that the search was suspended because too many people were involved and too close to one other.

That search resumed on Friday morning, however. Those involved told KHOU 11's Michelle Choi they are looking in an area along Seawolf Parkway because that is where the student's vehicle was found.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Galveston police said they were bringing in their K-9 units to help with the search and asked everyone to clear the area.

HAPPENING NOW: Search & recovery crew back out here along Seawolf Pkwy near @AggiesByTheSea for missing student (reportedly a cadet at the school), a student tells me his car was located here.

I’m told 200+ cadets & students helped in last nights search. #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/NBey2hO5uH — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) January 29, 2021

At the same time of the first round of searches on Thursday, another student was found dead in a residence hall, although school authorities later tweeted that is an unrelated incident. Currently, there are no reports or indications that the death is tied to foul play.

Texas A&M-Galveston tweeted the following early Friday morning:

"The search for our missing student was suspended overnight. We are awaiting confirmation the search will resume at daylight. We will continue to keep you updated as information is provided to us.

With great sadness, we share a separate and unrelated incident. Last night, a member of the Class of '23 was found dead in their residence hall room. Additional details will not be provided at this time. We mourn with each of you in this tragic loss.