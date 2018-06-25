The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking to the public for help locating a woman who was reported missing out of Zapata County and was last known to be in the Corpus Christi area.

The Zapata County Sheriff's Office put out a plea to the community last Wednesday for help locating Rachel Gutierrez. On Monday, the CCPD shared their plea, saying that Rachel's family members had reported knowing that she was in Corpus Christi before she went missing.

If you have any information that can help police locate this missing woman, place call the CCPD at 361-886-2600 or the Zapata Sheriff's County Office at 956-765-9960.

