Missing woman last seen in Corpus Christi Sept. 16

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Investigators are hoping the public can help find a missing person.
Susan Rivera, 51, was reported missing by her family on Sept. 21. She was last seen in Corpus Christi on Sept. 16., but officials say she was seen on Sept 29. in Laredo, but has not been seen or heard from since, officials said.
Susan is described as a 51-year-old female who stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information that may assist investigators or know the whereabouts of Susan Rivera, please call Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling (361) 886-2840 or by calling (361) 886-2600.