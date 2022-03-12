Missing: San Leon woman last seen over a week ago

Help find Kasie Ann Price. Texas EquuSearch said she hasn't been seen since she left her home on March 3.

SAN LEON, Texas — Authorities need your help to find a woman last seen at her home in San Leon.

According to Texas Equusearch, Kasie Ann Price left her residence near the 600 block of 5th Street on March 3.

Price is a 38-year-old white woman with medium-length, light brown hair. She's 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown eyes and a broken or missing front tooth.

Texas Equusearch said she has three tattoos: a cross on her ankle, a rockstar key on her left forearm, and a sun on her lower back. Price also has a birthmark on her lower back in the shape of a strawberry.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top and brown shorts with no shoes.



If you have any information about Kasie Ann Price's whereabouts, call the Galveston County Sheriff's Office at 409-766-2322, Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500, or 911.



Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.