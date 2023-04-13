Mission 911 announces new rebranding campaign to better help those in need

The goal behind Mission 911 is to help those impacted by poverty and empower them to achieve a greater stability in life.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local group that's made it their mission to offer support to those experiencing homelessness announced their rebranding campaign.

Mission 911 held an event Thursday to help raise funds to go toward their capital campaign to renovate their new building.

The goal behind Mission 911 is to help those impacted by poverty and empower them to achieve a greater stability in life.

Mission 911 Founder Tony Reyes told 3NEWS what their new campaign stands for.

"We want to see that one drop, how wide it will go, how far it reaches out to people. How stronger we can be as a community. And the more drops that we have, the stronger the community, the bigger that ripple, bigger that wave," he said.

If residents or someone you know could benefit from reaching out to Mission 911 and their services, they can call 361.882.0911.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!