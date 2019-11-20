CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mission 911 is a shelter dedicated to getting tenants back on their feet by providing a place to live and a meal to eat, especially during the holidays.

3News Reporter Ashley Gonzalez met with the founder of Mission 911 and tells us why this local non-profit struggles during this time of year.

"They become my friends, and you'll do whatever it takes for a friend," Mission 911 Founder Tony Reyes said.

Reyes is the man behind the curtains at Mission 911. For almost 20 years, he's helped those struggling in poverty. He said he is proud of the impact he has on the ones who walk through his door.

"He was homeless. He had nowhere to go. Came in here and now he's able to reunite with his family," Reyes said.

Mission 911 needs some help from the community during this holiday season. Reyes said his shelter created a tradition -- to plan a Thanksgiving dinner together as a family. In order to have a Thanksgiving meal, though, ham or turkey need to be on deck.

However, all too often, there is not enough to go around for all of the shelter's tenants.

Reyes said that sometimes we forget how lucky we are to have the little things.

"They're thankful for the pillow, the bedsheets, the camaraderie," Reyes said. "Anything that you would use in your household, we need here."

Reyes said that the season of giving is about appreciating what we have.

"Enjoy family. Enjoy friends," Reyes said. "Just embrace it."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: