Mission of Mercy 3rd annual clay shoot competition for those in need of healthcare resources

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 3rd annual Mission of Mercy clay shoot took place today at the Corpus Christi Gun Club to support the organization's mission to assist uninsured patients receive medical care.

Whether its dental, vision or just basic medical care, the organization aims to help those in need.

The unique clay shooting competition a fun way for everyone participating to contribute to the cause.

Mission of Mercy Executive Director Sherry Bowers told 3NEWS about the community involvement for this event.

"Clay shoots are so much fun in our community we have so many shooters we have the Corpus Christi Police Department here," said Bowers. "We have Valero who is our title sponsor so many individuals come out and shoot and try to win prizes for the best male shooter and the best female shooters,"

There were prizes for the best teams, raffles to enter and barbecue for everyone participating.

