CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mission of Mercy has offered free and low-cost medical services to the uninsured in the Coastal Bend for the last 12 years.

On Thursday, Mission of Mercy announced the opening of the new vision clinic. The group recently opened a new building and some equipment leading to the opening of a fully functional vision clinic.

Mission of Mercy relies on local doctors to volunteer their time for the exams.

"Considering the cost of glasses today, so we do the exam for free, and they get the glasses as inexpensive as possible, and they get the best quality, so it's a win-win for both as a patient," Dr. Arnoldo Villarreal said.

The majority of the new equipment was purchased from a $50,000 grant donated by the major donor Laverne and Thomas Howell Foundation.

"A large percentage of our population doesn't have any insurance at all. So it's a wonderful opportunity for people to come here and receive medical care vision eye tests those kinds of things where otherwise they would not be able to do it," Martin C. Davis said.

Mission of Mercy's new building has been open for nearly two years now, and it is located at Ayers and Baldwin across from the Del Mar College East Campus.

