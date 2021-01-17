Mission resident facing multiple charges after trespassing Sinton Airport

According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera the man was doing donuts by the runway, took off almost clipping a parked aircraft, ran into a ditch, and evaded arrest.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — A Mission resident is facing multiple charges after trespassing the Sinton Airport on Saturday night.

According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera a Sinton Airport tenant went by the airport Saturday night around 9:30 pm and saw “an unoccupied car parked by the locked gate.”

Sheriff Rivera says the tenant then saw a truck by the gas pump occupied by a man inside the facility.

The driver drove off and the tenant called the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt Benavidez with the Sheriff’s office arrived and “saw the driver doing donuts by the runway with the truck.”

The Sgt. turned his overhead lights on, and Sheriff Rivera says the driver took off almost clipping a parked aircraft, ran into a ditch and hooked it across the field barefooted.

Additional deputies and Sinton PD arrived to look for the driver. After a foot chase the man was caught.

Airport officials confirmed the truck belonged to a customer who left his truck at the airport and flew home.

Sheriff Rivera says the driver of the truck, 30-year-old Samuel Vasquez had no idea how he got there or where he was.

Vasquez was booked in the San Patricio Co Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest, Criminal Trespass and Criminal Mischief.

