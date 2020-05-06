There's a new opportunity for testing here in Nueces County.

Over the next three days, the Texas National Guard's mobile testing teams will be set up at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Register here or call (512) 883-2400.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

