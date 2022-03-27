Mobile Food Distribution at the Greyhound Racetrack

The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be holding a mobile food distribution Monday afternoon. Registration closes at 1:00 p.m. today.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank is holding a Mobile Food Distribution this Monday, Mar. 28 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. or while supplies last.

The event is taking place at the Greyhound Racetrack on 5302 Leopard St.

As always you must pre-register for the event, and registration will close at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 27.

