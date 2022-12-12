Mobile medical clinic makes stop in Bishop to offer free services to the community

90-year-old Maria Diaz was the first patient who stopped by the mobile clinic for her COVID-19 booster shot.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

A handful of people showed up to the Bishop Community Center and were there to be seen by health professionals inside the brand new Corpus Christi-Nueces County Mobile Clinic.

"I already got the first two or three and they’re going to give me the final one, and I’m very blessed," Diaz said.

Another woman, Celia Arevalo, said she’s definitely concerned about catching COVID-19 even though some of her own family members don’t seem to be that worried.

"My kids don’t understand, they don’t want to put it on, none of them understand, so, I’m worried about them too," Arevalo said. "I’ve been around COVID but thank God nothing happened."

While our COVID-19 numbers are still manageable, Dante Gonzalez, Assistant Health Director for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District said the COVID-19 booster is something everyone should get because the virus still poses a real danger.

"We are still seeing quite a bit of vaccine breakthrough," Gonzalez said. "Meaning that even if you’re vaccinated, we are seeing people who are getting COVID. But, your body reacts to it so much faster and so much quicker, and your symptoms whenever you’re vaccinated, tend to be a lot milder.”

Corpus Christi resident Maria Gonzalez told 3NEWS that she understands the importance of a booster shot.

"It’s good medicine, it is. But, people you know they think that it is not, but it is, I know for a fact," Maria said.



Gonzalez is also cautioning people to delay any Christmas travel if they're sick. He said the elderly continue to be in the most danger when it comes to COVID-19.

