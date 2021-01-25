Mobile COVID-19 rapid testing site comes to Corpus Christi Monday

Fleets such as this can bridge the gap between overcrowded facilities with staff shortages beyond the local need that has been uncovered by this pandemic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A mobile COVID-19 rapid testing site will be set up Monday at Love PreOwned AutoCenter.

San Antonio based Davies MedClinic teamed up with Love Automotive to bring the state-of-the-art rapid testing fleet to Corpus Christi.

The Coastal Bend’s first mobile unit will be unveiled on Monday, January 25th at 11:00 AM at 4401 S. Padre Island Dr., directly behind Love PreOwned AutoCenter on Flynn and Corona.

Representatives from “Davies MedClinic with Love” and local government officials will be present to take questions. The COVID-19 mobile unit will be staffed to administer rapid results tests immediately thereafter on Monday, January 25.

“Davies MedClinic with Love” will have the capacity to mobilize and administer painless antigen rapid tests delivering results in 15 minutes showing 96% accuracy. PCR tests and antibody tests will also be available.

Results can be delivered electronically to the patient, their employer, the CDC, and any other pertinent party through a Passport App using a barcode and information provided by the patient.

The Passport App which meets HIPPA standards works across iOS, Android, and Internet platforms and enables employers, airlines, dining and entertainment venues, churches, schools and universities, shopping malls, and anywhere else people congregate to maintain an accurate database of positivity rates.

Obtaining rapid, Passport App results will help to keep the need for quarantining, whilst awaiting test results, to a minimum. COVID-19 mitigation in jails and nursing homes (their residents, employees, and visitors), as well as the community at large, will be enhanced by mobile rapid testing provided by “Davies MedClinic with Love.”

Each vehicle is temperature-controlled, capable of rapid deployment, and can operate both as part of a mass testing event or as a standalone community server.

Fleets such as this can bridge the gap between overcrowded facilities with staff shortages beyond the local need that has been uncovered by this pandemic.

The team is also looking ahead to assist with the national vaccine rollout once it is made available to the general public. The partners behind “Davies MedClinic with Love” see mobile medical services as an integral part of the future of community medicine.

