New mobile COVID-19 testing site coming to Corpus Christi

These small trailers can administer antigen rapid test and have results within 15 minutes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new state-of-the-art rapid mobile testing station for COVID-19 will soon be available in Corpus Christi.

The Davies MedClinic out of San Antonio is partnering with the Love Automotive Group to bring the mobile testing center here.

Davies has outfitted these small trailers with staff and all of the equipment needed to administer the antigen rapid test and have the results available in about 15 minutes.

Experts said the test has a 96-percent accuracy rate. The units were being used at the Cowboys Dancehall in San Antonio over the summer.

The first mobile clinic for this area will be unveiled on Monday at the 4400 block of South Padre Island Drive behind Love Preowned Autocenter near Flynn Parkway and Corona Drive.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.