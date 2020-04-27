DUVAL COUNTY, Texas — Today was the last day a state mobile testing unit was in Bee County, and according to officials, it conducted over 100 tests for COVID-19 in just three days.

Officials are still awaiting the results of those tests, and say they can take about 48 hours to come back.

The mobile testing unit will now head to Duval County, starting April 28, which is this Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms can be tested at ESD #1, located at 1106 South Norton in Freer, Texas.

Some of those symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, shortness of breath, body aches, and a sore throat.

But, you cannot just show up, you have to make an appointment, organizers say. You can register online or call 512-993-2400, officials say.