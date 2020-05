ORANGE GROVE, Texas — If you are showing COVID-19 symptoms and would like to get a test this weekend, mobile testing will be available in Orange Grove tomorrow, May 24th, from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. at the Orange Grove High School.

Organizers say the mobile testing will be conducted by appointment only.

You can call 512-883-2400 to register or go online to txcovidtest.org.

