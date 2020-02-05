NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Officials from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Texas Military Department, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management will be sponsoring a mobile test collection which will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 3.

Members of the community will gather at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds for a mobile testing site that will screen for COVID-19, according to organizers.

Health officials say if you have experienced fever and/or chills, a cough, body aches, muscle pain, shortness of breath, a sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion, a loss of taste, and/ or a loss of smell, then you should probably get tested for the coronavirus.

Officials say to register for the mobile test site, you must visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400 first.

Tests are conducted by appointment only according to organizers.

