Beeville (KIII news) — 2018 mark's the 100th anniversary of the ending of World War I, and in Bee County, they plan on celebrating the anniversary in September.

County Commissioners paid to have a traveling display set up in the County Courthouse from Sept. 26th until the 29.

All the material is from the National archive's traveling exhibit, and it will display facts about the war in Europe and how it affected life in the United States.

"Uniforms, equipment, artifacts, weapons everything else we're going to invite all the local schools to come to bring the kiddo's in," said Dennis DeWitt, Bee County Commissioner.

The County will pay more than $3,000 for the display.

