Models walked with pride Thursday to give kids a reason to feel proud come the start of school.

The Corpus Christi Association of Realtors hosted its 4th annual Walk with Pride fashion show in Corpus Christi.

Realtors, lenders and insurers raised money to give kids a new pair of shoes.

Every $25 raised provides one pair for a child grades first through eighth in Nueces and Jim Wells counties.

The goal is to provide 1,800 pairs of shoes.

"There's nothing like a new pair of shoes. We all know that. It's so much more than what's on your feet but the sense of pride you have which is where our name came from,” said Amy Hyde, the Walk with Pride Task Force Chair.

The kids and their families receive a voucher and then come August, they get to go to Payless to buy their shoes.

