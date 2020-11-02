CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local mom and daughter are speaking out about a drive home late Friday night that turned into a pretty scary experience.

The mother and daughter noticed they were being followed and were understandably concerned about their safety. They called the police and the man following them ended up getting arrested.

"We were trembling," the family said.

Melissa and her teen daughter Alexandria are still in shock over what they say was one of the scariest experiences of their lives. They asked us not to use their last name as a result.

"I was paying attention to the road, saw someone swaying in the mirror, and though he might be drunk," Melissa said.

The family was heading back home from a relatives house late Friday night.

Melissa tried to speed away.

"I told my daughter to let me pass the light. He sped up. We turned at the light; he made a turn as well," Melissa said.

The family realized they were being followed.

Terrified for their safety, Melissa had her daughter call the police department's non-emergency number, giving them a play-by-play of where they were at as she looked for a safe place to drive to.

"I kept turning down streets and by then you're already terrified. You're like okay, this guy is really following us," Melissa said.

Melissa first tried to stop at a fire station on Morgan.

"I come into the parking lot, and he drives right behind me, I figured driving to the fire station it would discourage him, and he would go away," Melissa said.

"When I saw the truck pulling up closer, I never screamed at my mom like that ever," Alexandria said.

According to Melissa, the entire time, the guy's truck was right on her tail.

"When I realized no one was available, I knew I couldn't stay there too long. I didn't know if this man had a weapon," Melissa said.

Melissa decided to head to the nearest Stripes because it was well lit and other people would be there.

"I knew then I would be safe there," Melissa said.

The man pulled up behind her car and then got out of his truck.

"Came and tapped on my window, and I didn't know what he wanted still," Melissa said.

Melissa said the man went inside the store about the same time police officers arrived.

"I'll never forget that face," " Melissa said.

Police say 33-year-old Victor Zarate de la Torre was arrested on a charge of DWI.

Police believe the two women did all the right things.

"She was paying attention, recognized there was an issue, recognized she was being followed, and called police," Sr. officer Travis Pace said.

According to Pace, if you feel in danger, don't hesitate to call 911. It's a good reminder to always to be aware of your surroundings.

"If you are out there and see something and it doesn't feel right, trust your instinct, better to trust it and find out you are wrong, then ignore it and find out you are right. That is what we are here for," Pace said.

