Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A woman and her boyfriend were indicted Thursday on capital murder charges in the woman's son's death.

In June Amanda Pinon and Michael Duty were arrested after 4-year-old Athen Pinon was found dead in his northside Corpus Christi home. Athen was allegedly bruised and beaten.

A police affidavit paints a gruesome picture of how Athen was found and highlights the fact that Pinon allegedly waited two hours after he stopped breathing to call the police.

At 2:30 p.m. on June 17 police were called to the couples home where they found Athen laying on the living room floor unresponsive.

Pinon said she went to Athen's room around noon and saw he wasn't breathing and Duty tried to give him CPR.

Police went into the Athen's room to see blood spatter on the wall, dresser, and his bed.

Both Pinon and Duty waived their rights to police.

Pinon told police she left her son in Duty's care while she went to work the night before and didn't notice any bruises beforehand. Pinon also called Duty that night, and when she got home, she saw he was asleep in his bed.

According to Duty, Athen fell asleep in his room, and he also hadn't seen any bruises.

Pinon and Duty could not explain why they waited two hours to call 911.

After police investigated the scene and questioned Pinon and Duty, they were booked, arrested, and indicted on capital murder charges.

