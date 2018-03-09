Corpus Christi (KIII News) — One local family has a lot more to celebrate on Labor Day as a mother went into labor and gave birth to a little girl just after midnight at Bay Area Hospital.

Little Nyla isn't Sammie Constante's first-holiday baby she gave birth to a baby on New Year in 2011.

Constante's Labor Day baby Nyla Criselda Carrion came in at 7 pounds 15 ounces and 21 inches long.

Nyla came a couple of days early, but that's okay with Constante.

On Sunday Constante just walked into Get Air with her family when her water broke and eight hours later at 12:05 a.m. little Nyla was born.

According to Constante, she was surprised Nyla made her debut on holiday and now both the family's New Year and Labor Day's will be extra special.

"Well now it gives it a new meaning like I guess labor day," Constante said.

Nyla's big sister Miley said she wanted a baby sister, so Monday was long awaited.

The family gets to take Nyla home to a new house where they intend to make countless memories.

Bay Area Hospital had a total of five Labor Day baby's but little Nyla was the first.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII