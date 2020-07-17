Moment of Hope: Jim Hogg County ISD teachers ride bikes together to stay active and positive.

JIM HOGG COUNTY, Texas — A moment of out of Jim Hogg County ISD.
Adiranna Guerra Miller, librarian at Hebbronville Junior High sent in photos of teachers riding their bikes together to stay active and positive.
Miller says throughout the pandemic she’s seen more pods of people getting out, riding their bikes through town.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
