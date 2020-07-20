Moment of Hope: Non-profit organizations hand out free COVID-19 supplies to the community

Residents received two bottles of hand sanitizer, one package of disinfectant wipes and a cloth mask.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday morning, several non-profit organizations gave out almost 2,000 bags of COVID-19 supplies to the community. The bags were handed out at the Amistad Community Health Center on Brownlee Boulevard.

Each person received two bottles of hand sanitizer, one package of disinfectant wipes and a cloth mask.

The supplies were purchased through the Mayor's Disaster Relief Fund and were distributed through the Coastal Bend community foundation.

