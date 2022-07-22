Monarch butterfly added to endangered species list, limiting pesticides can help, nature experts say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The iconic orange and black Monarch butterfly has been added to the international endangered species list.
That puts the insect just two steps away from being extinct.
"Another thing we can all do is minimize pesticides used around the house," said Michael Womack with the South Texas Botanical Gardens. Particularly in our gardens, be able to live with a few garden bugs. That's going to protect the plants and, so the butter fly population will be increased over time."
A reason for the decline is largely due to a loss in habitats for the butterflies.
