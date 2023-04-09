Monday breakfast aims to remind politicians, residents the importance of Labor Day

While most people associate the holiday with a long weekend, its significance runs deeper for local union leaders.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Labor Day breakfast, put on by the Coastal Bend Labor Council, was back on Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

The standing room-only crowd at The Valencia Events Center saw Texas AFL-CIO President Rick Levy to take aim at state legislators who passed a law that eliminated mandatory water breaks for workers.



"Every worker should work safely and have the right to a rest break and have a right to drink water in the Texas sun,” he said. “Their vision said, “No, our corporate profits are more important than all of that. Get your (expletive) back to work."



Corpus Christi city councilman Jim Klein was on-hand as a speaker, and to be recognized for his work on environmental and workers'-rights issues.



"You see people understanding the value of unions, and that's why I am excited to be here today -- especially on Labor Day," said former legislator and State Rep. for Dist. 34 candidate Solomon Ortiz Jr.





City councilman Roland Barrera is running against Ortiz for the house seat State Rep. Abel Herrero said he will be vacating in 2025.