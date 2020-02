CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you aren't registered to vote, Monday is your last day to change that.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Feb. 3. Early voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 18, and ends Friday, Feb. 28 for the primary election, which is Tuesday, March 3.

If you are not sure if you're registered, click here.

