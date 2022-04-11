Monday morning shooting in Corpus Christi leaves one hospitalized

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was shot Monday morning on the 3700 block of S. Port Ave, near Southgate Dr.
Corpus Christi police were called to the area just after 7:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside one of the apartments, Lt. Michael Pena with CCPD said. Medics performed CPR on the man at the scene.
He was then rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injures, Pena said.
There is no word on who may be responsible for the shooting.
If you have any information about this crime, you can contact detectives at 361-886-2840. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (361) 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.
