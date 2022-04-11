Monday morning shooting in Corpus Christi leaves one hospitalized

The man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was shot Monday morning on the 3700 block of S. Port Ave, near Southgate Dr.

Corpus Christi police were called to the area just after 7:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside one of the apartments, Lt. Michael Pena with CCPD said. Medics performed CPR on the man at the scene.

He was then rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injures, Pena said.

There is no word on who may be responsible for the shooting.

If you have any information about this crime, you can contact detectives at 361-886-2840. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (361) 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.