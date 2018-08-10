CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Western Week in Bee County wrapped up this Sunday, and a Monster Jam Truck diver shares his experience with others.

Lupe Soza a Corpus Christi native has traveled the world for his career and now he lets others inside of his world.

Soza received several requests to ride in his actual monster truck so he built one to bring to festivals like Western Week.

Everyone was able to take a ride in the truck to see what a day in his life is like.

"It's great to have people look up to me and children look up to me and me being able to advise them, educations the biggest thing," Soza said.

Soza says his dream started years ago in the 80's here in the Coastal Bend.

This is his way of giving back to those who helped him achieve his goal.

